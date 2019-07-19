Stuelke and Wright help All Iowa Attack 16U team win Nike Nationals

Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington and Riley Wright of Marion can call themselves national champions. They helped the All Iowa Attack 16U team win the Nike Nationals in Chicago.

The team had won 37 straight games and three other EYBL tournaments prior to going to nationals.

"Being from Iowa and winning was really an amazing feeling," said Wright, who committed to Northern Iowa as a sophomore last season.

"Once we got there and we finished it out, it was just amazing," said Stuelke, who committed to Iowa last year as a freshman.