CCA Karsyn Stratton had a game-high 28 points on Friday night to life the Clippers to an upset win over the fourth ranked CPU Stormin' Pointers.

With the win, CCA finishes the regular season 17-4 on the season while CPU finishes 19-2. Both teams now look ahead to the 4A playoffs.

CCA will play the winner of Pella & Oskaloosa in the region 6 semifinal. CPU will face off with either Western Dubuque or Clinton in the region 4 semifinal.