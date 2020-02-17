Stormin' Pointers look to repeat as girl's basketball state champions

The defending state champion CPU girls basketball team joined Scott Saville for On Iowa Live on Monday, February 17, 2020.

The CPU girls finished the regular season 19-2. The Pointers are led by former KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week Adrianna Katcher who averages 12.7 points a game to along with 132 rebounds, 98 assists, 61 steals, and 44 blocks.

Another former KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the week, Ryley Goebel, is averaging 17 points and has 130 rebounds, 74 steals and 42 blocks.