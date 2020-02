The Springville Orioles defeated the Sigourney Savages 63-43 on Friday night to advance to the 1A region 5 championship. Freshman Molly Stamp posted 16 points while Morgan Nachazel registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Springville will face off with Montezume, who defeated Collins-Maxwell 68-49, on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Iowa City West High School.