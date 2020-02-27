Springville knocks out Highland to advance to substate final

The Springville Orioles knocked out the Highland Huskies 59-35 on Thursday night to win the district 7 championship and advance to the substate 4 title game.

Springville's Alex Koppes had a game-high 18 points while Kyle Koppes added 16. Mason McFarland led the Huskies with 12 points as they close their season with a record of 20-5.

Springville (19-5) will face off with Pekin (19-4) in the substate 4 championship on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Iowa City West high school.