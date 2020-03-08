Springville gets send off from members of 1975 team

The Springville boys basketball team got a sendoff from parents and fans before heading to Des Moines on Sunday. The Orioles are making their first state tournament appearance in 45 years and some members from that 1975 team were in attendance for Sunday's pep rally.

The two teams have a lot of similarities in their paths to state. When the 1975 team went, it had been 55 years since Springville's last state tournament appearance. A couple of members from that 1920 team attended the pep rally back in 1975.

"It's hard to believe it's been this long since Springville's been back, but it's really cool because one of our player's grandson is on the team," said Mark Koch, who was a guard for the 1975 state tournament team.

Springville will face Bishop Garrigan on Monday at 1:00 p.m.