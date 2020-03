The Springville Orioles defeated the Pekin Panthers 72-65 on Saturday to clinch their first trip to the state tournament since 1975. With the win, the Orioles improve to 20-5 on the season.

Alex Koppes (Springville) had a game-high 24 points while teammates Rhenden Wagaman and Luke Menster added 18 and 15 respectively.

Springville now awaits seeding in the 1A state quarterfinal which begins on March 9th.