Spring sports season canceled, seniors heartbroken

They were holding out hope, but there will be no spring activities for nearly 45,000 high school athletes in the state of Iowa. On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

This affects soccer, track and field, tennis and golf.

"We were all pretty bummed when we heard the news," said Alan Kim, a senior on the Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys soccer team.

"There's not much you can do about it," said Center Point-Urbana senior Adrianna Katcher, who competed in track and soccer. "It's really out of our control. I think this morning when I found out, I literally said, 'It's over.'"

The seniors are doing what they can to move on, but it's heartbreaking for them not to be able to finish their senior season. There's also the thought of "what could have been." Teams and individuals such as the Kennedy boys soccer team and Linn-Mar tennis player Luke VanDonslear, were considered favorites to win state championships in their respective sports.

"I'm biased and I feel like I should be," said Linn-Mar tennis coach Chris Wundram. "I felt like it was going to take quite the opponent to beat Luke this year. I wish that we could've seen it."

"We really thought that we had the chance to see something that our school's never done," said Kim.

For the summer sports, baseball and softball, a decision will be made by June 1.