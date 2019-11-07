Spencer Lee hoping to win NCAA title and gold medal

There's some high expectations for the Iowa wrestling team, especially with the return of 2-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee. He's hoping to chase his third NCAA championship, plus help the Hawkeyes win their first ever NCAA team title since 2010.

"Winning a team title would be awesome," said Lee. "An individual title would be awesome as well."

But Lee also has some higher goals and will also try to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Lee had the option of taking an Olympic redshirt, but decided against it.

"It's my dream," he said. "It's everyone's dream."

Head coach Tom Brands said during last week's media day that Lee will wrestle in several collegiate duals, but will also compete in some international events during the season.