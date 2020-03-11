Solon's Kevin Miller steps down as head football coach

Longtime Solon head football coach Kevin Miller has announced that he is stepping down from his coaching position after 20 seasons. In that time, Miller led the Spartans to 197 wins and four state championships.

This past season, Miller led the Spartans to the state championship for the first time since winning four-straight in 2007-10, eventually falling to Western Dubuque 37-17. Miller also won a state championship while playing quarterback for the Spartans.

Miller's son, Cam, has played quarterback for the Spartans for the past three seasons, compiling more than 6,700 yards and winning 32 games with his father. Cam signed to play for FCS-power North Dakota State next season.

