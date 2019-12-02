Solon football players reflect on 12-1 season

The 3A state finalist Solon football team joins On Iowa Live.

The Solon football team finished the year 12-1 and lost in the 3A state championship game to Western Dubuque 37-17. Solon extended their regular season winning streak to 34 games.

The Spartans were led by quarterback Cam Miller who threw for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns. Miller also ran for 84 yards and 12 TD's. Miller will play for North Dakota State next year.

AJ Coons who play for South Dakota State had 961 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

Jace Andregg who will play for UNI had 688 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns.