Mount Vernon tops Solon to clinch berth in 3A quarterfinals

The Mount Vernon Mustangs advanced to the state softball quarterfinals following a 3-2 win against Solon on Monday night in the 3A Region 5 Championship.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 27-11 overall while the Spartans close out their season with a record of 24-16.

The first two games of the 3A quarterfinal round will be played on Monday night at 7:00 & 7:30 at the Rogers Sport Complex in Fort Dodge. The other two quarterfinal games will be played at 11:00 & 11:30 am on Tuesday.