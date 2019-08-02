Sixth inning rally sends Xavier to 3A championship over Marion

Xavier collected win No. 40 on the year and also advanced to the 3A championship after beating Marion in the semi-finals on Friday, 4-1.

It was scoreless through four innings. Marion scored first in the top of the fifth with the hit-and-run. George Franck dropped a base hit to right field, scoring Brady Johnson.

Xavier responded in the bottom half of the fifth with a bases-loaded walk.

It remained 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth, the Saints loaded the bases again. With two outs, Isaac Ball blooped a two-run single to center to give Xavier a 3-1 lead. Jaxson Konzen followed that up with an RBI single to center as well.

Xavier will face Central DeWitt in the 3A championship at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.