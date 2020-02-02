Shot clock not a problem in WFA Shootout

The IGHSAU experimented with a shot-clock on a one-time basis back in late November. On Saturday, it was time for some boys' basketball teams to give it a try.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association granted an exemption for a shot clock to be used in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.

Eight games were played. All of them included a 35-second shot clock.

Alburnett was the first team to play with the shot clock. Head coach Jeff Christopherson said it didn't change how the Pirates play.

"We time things in practice without telling the kids," he said. "Our longest possession we had in practice was always 29 seconds. We didn't tell the kids to look at the clock."