Shirley Henderson of Cedar Rapids has only been swimming for three years, but you wouldn't know that after she competed in the Senior Olympic Games in Des Moines last week.

Henderson, who will turn 84 in October, competed in the 200 and 500 freestyle bringing home a gold and silver medal.

"When you are this age and you're doing something you've never done before, it feels like I've done something -- like I've accomplished something," she said.