Second half comeback against Southern Illinois keeps UNI in first place

Entering Sunday's game, at least three teams were in Northern Iowa's rearview mirror for the top spot in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Panthers gave themselves a little breathing room after beating Southern Illinois, 64-52.

The Panthers caught fire early and were up 24-11 in the first 10 minutes of the first half. Then their shooting got cold and Southern Illinois closed out the half on a 23-2 run and led 34-26 at halftime.

Northern Iowa responded in the second half outscoring the Salukis 38-18.

Austin Phyfe finished with a team-high 17 points.

Panthers are one game up in the standings on two-time defending champion Loyola. They host Evansville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.