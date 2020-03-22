Season ends for Luther's Timmerman, but ready to battle COVID-19 as nurse

Thousands of athletes are still trying to cope over their seasons being cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Paige Timmerman was hoping to lead Luther to the Division III College World Series for the second time in three years to cap off her senior season. Sadly, she won't get that opportunity with the season being cancelled.

"It's been a really hard couple of weeks," Timmerman said. "It's going to be hard knowing that I'm never going to play again."

As she copes with her softball career being over, she's now turning her focus over to the next phase of her life as a nurse. She's not afraid to be on the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 virus.

"Now we'll be able to go back and see what we did good and what we did wrong because in our generation, we've never experienced something like this," she said.