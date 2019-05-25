Scheetz dominates for first individual state title

Washington senior Rami Scheetz is a key component for the Warrior soccer team, however while they were busy clinching a state tournament berth in Iowa City, Scheetz was preparing for something else.

The UCONN recruit was preparing to play in his first individual state title match against Pleasant Valley's Justin Sehlin when he found out that the soccer team had won.

"The best part of my four years as well as tennis is being part of the soccer team." Scheetz said. "Each and every one of them I'm proud of so that means the world to me."

Scheetz was able to continue Wash's good fortune with a dominating two-set sweep (6-2, 6-0) to clinch his first individual title. Before Saturday, Scheetz had two state titles as part of a doubles team.