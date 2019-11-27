Saturday will be 46th consecutive start for UNI's Jackson Scott Brown

“He is a staple of what UNI football is.” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “It is tough, hard-nosed, hard work. Its relentless.”

Farley is talking about number 74 Jackson Scott-Brown, who started his 45th consecutive game this past Saturday.

“I knew that it don't matter if it is raining outside, you're sick, you're cold, you’ve got to play the game.” Scott-Brown said. “I love this game, I love playing it.”

Playing offensive line is not exactly one of the glamour positions in football but he doesn't see it that way.

“It is all the glory. Our big thing, we are dogs and trying to get after people.” Scott-Brown said.

The 6-4, 321 pound left guard from council bluffs sets high standards for himself and his teammates.

“He brings a ton of energy and if you are not trying to match it he is going to let you know you are not matching his energy.” Running back Trevor Allen said.

“He is going to make it well known to you and the rest of the squad that you are not bringing what you are supposed to bring to the team.”

Scott-Brown and the Panthers open up the FCS playoffs on Saturday at home against San Diego.

