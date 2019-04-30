Santana lifts Linn-Mar past Kennedy

Abigail Santana's goal in the second half lifted the Linn-Mar Lions (10-0) to a 1-0 victory over the Kennedy Cougars on Tuesday night. The goal is Santana's ninth of the season.

Before the game, the two teams came together to present a check to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital for $2,900. It was the tenth straight year the two programs raised funds specifically for cancer related charities.

“It’s really great to see people in the community make an impact like this, especially at this level this grade, these girls raise money in all different fashions and they want to support the Stead family child's hospital and their backyard so its really great to have the donation and come out and be here." said hospital representative Jordan Cue.

Over the past decade, the programs have raised over $25,000 and today added just under three thousand more to that total.

“Im just very fortunate that we’ve been able to carry this on for 10 years and I hope to carry it on for many many more." Linn-Mar girls' athletic director Tonya Moe said. “This is one of my favorite things to attend, It shows how much two communities, two rival schools, that are healthy rivals ,are able to come together for such a awesome cause, we’ve all been affected by cancer in one way or another”