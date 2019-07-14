SNS: Zach Johnson still confident with his game

This week didn't go quite as planned for Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic. He did save his best for last shooting a 66 on Sunday and finished tied for 37th at -10.

The 2019 season has been frustrating for Johnson. Earlier this month, he dropped out of the Top-100 World Golf Rankings for the first time in 15 years.

"I think I still have some of my best golf in front of me," he said. "I know that the individuals that I have surrounding me and what I'm trying to do to get better in the game can happen, and should happen, and I believe it will happen."

Johnson turns his attention to The Open, which will be held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.