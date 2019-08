The Xavier baseball team won the Class 3A state title after beating Central DeWitt on Saturday, 8-1. It's the team's first state championship since 2006.

The Saints finished the season with a 41-2 overall record, winning their final 28 games. Their last loss was on June 10.

"That's so hard to do," said head coach Dan Halter. "Really, when you think about high school baseball, playing all the doubleheaders, it's hard to go for two months like that without a letdown."