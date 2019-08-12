SNS: Nate Kaeding hopes to help Minnesota Vikings as kicking consultant

The Minnesota Vikings have gone through their fair share of painful missed field-goals, most notably, Blair Walsh's missed field goal in the 2016 NFC wild-card game from 27 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team is hoping former Hawkeye and NFL kicker Nate Kaeding can help fix those kicking woes. In May, he was hired as a kicking consultant. It's Kaeding's first coaching job in the NFL.

"There's a couple of NFL teams that have done it," said Kaeding. "When I was a player in the NFL, it's always something I wish I had as a kicker."

Kaeding helps with not just the kickers, but also the punters and long snappers.

"We're watching a lot of tape after practice," Kaeding said. "The other big part is helping (special teams) coach Maalouf and everybody devise and craft what the right amount of kicking is for the guys. What are some good game-like pressure situations to put them in."

Kaeding's position is only part-time as he also continues his professional career in Iowa City with his restaurant and clothing businesses. He also drives to Minneapolis from his home in Iowa City when he's needed for practice and games.

"I'll do the first three preseason games and travel with the team," he said. "I think the plan is to do the first couple of regular season games as well, and then get a regular cadence as the season gets going. It's new for me. It's new for the Vikings. So we're all learning about the best fit going forward."

