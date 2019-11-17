SNS: Manchester native Mike Grimm enjoying historic season with Minnesota Gophers

Mike Grimm is living out his dream. He's been the voice of the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the past 14 years. But this football season has been a little extra special.

"I never take it for granted," Grimm said. "But I'm going to tell you, the last month, I can't wait for Saturday to get here."

Before Minnesota's game against Iowa last Saturday, the Gophers were ranked seventh in the country, which was their highest ranking since Nov. 19, 1962. Also, the team's 9-0 start was its best start since 1904.

In Minnesota, the Vikings have always been the main attraction, but Grimm says the interest in the Gophers has grown, especially after their win against Penn State.

"I got the most feedback of any game we've done," Grimm said.

The Gophers close out the regular season with Northwestern and Wisconsin.