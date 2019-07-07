SNS: Megan Gustafson takes advantage of second chance with Dallas Wings

Former Iowa All-American Megan Gustafson has never shied away from a challenge. That certainly has been put to the test early on her WNBA career.

"It's been amazing to be able to just play at the highest level of basketball, to be surrounded by incredible female athletes," Gustafson said.

Gustafson was drafted by the Dallas Wings with the 17th overall pick in April. She played in three preseason games, but was cut by the team just two days before the season opener.

"Just going through that whole draft process and for it to all be right there in your fingertips and to have it taken away is something that I've never obviously gone through," she said. "It's one of the hardest things I've ever gone through."

Gustafson wasn't sure what the future would hold. She planned on playing for Iowa United in The Basketball Tournament, which would be held in late July.

Then just a month after being cut, she received a phone call. The Wings wanted to bring her back.

"Thankfully, it was Dallas," she said. "I'm really glad to be here because I was comfortable with them in training camp, so the transition was much easier."

In seven games, Gustafson is averaging four points a game coming off the bench.