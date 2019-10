Iowa suffers back-to-back losses to Michigan and Penn State. In both games, the offense struggled to score points and run the ball.

The Hawkeyes have a tough stretch coming up against Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Iowa is 0-6 overall against all three teams in the last two years.

The Gazette's Marc Morehouse breaks down Saturday's loss against Penn State and the race for the Big Ten West in this week's Sunday Night Spotlight.