SNS: Iowa City West Boys Tennis

Iowa City West added another state title in boys tennis after defeating Pleasant Valley, 5-1, in the championship last Tuesday. This is the Trojans' sixth state title in the last eight years.

Their senior class finished with a 73-1 record and three state championships. The lone loss was in the title match last year against Linn-Mar.

"This is our ninth straight final," said head coach Mitch Gross. "I think there are very few athletic programs in any sport anywhere in the state of Iowa that can say they've played in nine state finals. We've been fortunate enough that we've won six of those eight."