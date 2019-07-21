SNS: Hopkinton's Tony Thompson living the dream with IndyCar Series

Racing is something that Hopkinton native Tony Thompson has been around his entire life, whether it was driving a race car or just fixing it up.

"I started racing when I was four with go-karts," said Thompson. "We worked on all of our stuff. We had two stock cars, go-karts, snowmobiles, dirt bikes. Everything you can imagine, we worked on."

He decided to pursue a career as a mechanic. He attended the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina. One day, he received a call from Carlin Racing, a team from the IndyCar Series.

"They (Carlin) actually called the school because they were looking for people," Thompson said. "And I was at the top of my class."

He went down to Florida for a two-day internship and was hired immediately after. He's been with Carlin for the past year-and-a-half and currently works on the No. 31 car driven by Sage Karam. His duties include working on the wings, prepping the floor during the off-weeks and is the outside rear tire changer on pit road.

"As long as you're calm, your stuff works," Thompson said of what makes a perfect pit stop. "When you start freaking out, then nothing works your way."

This week was a special moment for Thompson when the IndyCar Series came to Iowa Speedway.

"My brother's racing some cars at home, so I've been at home working on those at night and then coming over here working on these in the day," he said. "It's awesome being home."

Next week, he travels with the team to Lexington, Ohio for the Honda Indy 200.

