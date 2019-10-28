SNS: Former Kernels GM remembers Howie Kendrick's time in Cedar Rapids

Howie Kendrick has had a long and successful baseball career in the major leagues. There's one thing he's still hoping to add to his resume, a World Series title.

He and the Washington Nationals are currently facing the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Kendrick's career is attributed to not just talent, but hard work and dedication. Many people saw that firsthand, including former Cedar Rapids Kernels general manager Jack Roeder when Kendrick was with the Kernels during the 2004 season.

"You never know, unless it's Mike Trout, if a guy is going to make it to the major leagues," Roeder said. "But you had a pretty good feeling about Howie when you add the quality of person he is, the dedication, the work ethic that he puts into it.

When Kendrick was the Kernels, he hit a franchise-best .367 in just 75 games. His ability to hit carried over into the majors. He's currently in his 14th season and had one of his best seasons this year hitting .344 along with 17 home runs and 62 RBI.

One thing Kendrick has done is never forget the journey it took to get to the majors. He showed his appreciation of Cedar Rapids and the Kernels by attending his induction into the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2010.

"Being in Cedar Rapids on the way up, we had a lot of fun" Kendrick said in an interview with former KCRG-TV9 Sports Director John Campbell in 2010. "They did a great job with helping the players, and the fans did a great job, too."