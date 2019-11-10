SNS: Epworth native Tom Davis plays key role in Nationals organization

The Washington Nationals went through a lot of ups and downs before winning the World Series this season. The team formed in 2005, went through back-to-back 100-loss seasons and had never made it past the NLDS. One person who went through it all was Epworth native Tom Davis.

"From 2005 to winning the World Series, I've seen the whole progression of everything," Davis said. "It's been really amazing and a lot of fun to know that I've been a part of it for the entirety."

Davis is the Director of Entertainment for the Washington Nationals. It's a position he's held since 2007. He joined the team in 2005 for what he thought would be just a six-month internship. He was a part of the team's Nat Pack, which throws out t-shirts to the crowd and he also did some in-game hosting.

"Lot of hard work from changing golf cart tires to throwing t-shirts and everything in between to make sure that I was getting everything out of it," he said.

Davis is in charge of planning the pre-game festivities from the national anthem singer and who throws out the first pitch.

"I can't say that growing up this is what I planned on doing," he said. "It really wasn't until 2005 when I realized that this is a career. People get paid to do this and they make a living doing it."

Davis has been so busy for the past five weeks planning the festivities for the World Series and the parade, the feeling of being a World Series champion has finally sunk in.

"This is pretty cool," he said.