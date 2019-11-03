SNS: Aralee and Tim Bogar

The Washington Nationals have several local connections to their World Series win last week. There's former Kernels Howie Kendrick and Patrick Cobrin.

There's also a connection in Iowa City involving University of Iowa softball player Aralee Bogar. Her dad, Tim Bogar, is the first base coach for the Nationals.

"It was insane," Aralee said about seeing the Nationals win the World Series. "I never expected them to be there because of how they started out this season."

Tim Bogar has been coaching in the majors since 2008. He's been with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and the Nationals. With his job, it certainly meant a lot of sacrifices for Aralee and her family growing up.

"He's had to move us a lot," she said. "Growing up, we moved to a bunch of different states for short periods of times."

While it was tough, Aralee never complained because she got to see her dad coach a game she loves.

"I thought, as long as I get to go to baseball games, I'm fine with it," she said laughing. "It's just cool to see him out there, especially when he's at first base. We wave to him and he tips his cap, and we just see him the whole time. It's cool to see your dad out on a major league field."