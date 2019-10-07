SNS: Alanna Arrington

When she was playing sports at Cedar Rapids Washington, no stage was too big for Alanna Arrington. That still holds true today when she walks down the runway as one of the world's most famous models.

Arrington's path to modeling started when she was 14. She was discovered by Mother Model Management, the same agency that discovered current actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher.

"It wasn't anything serious at first," said Arrington. "Then opportunities just kept coming and I thought why not. It was a big change from my plan to go to college and be a professional athlete."

Her first modeling gig happened when she was 15. Now, she's worked with some of the top designers in the world, including Chanel, Luis Vuitton and Stella McCartney. She's been on the cover of Maxim and Elle. Also, for the past three years, she's walked the Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

"I get so nervous all the time," she said. "I think this career and all the places I've been has really opened me up. I think I was a bit of a shy kid growing up. And now that I've traveled around the world, I can fluently speak a lot of languages because I spend enough time in these places and it has just opened a whole new world for me."

With the success Arrington's had in her career, she owes a lot of it to the lessons she learned while playing sports.

"I could put everything I learned in sports right into my career," she said. "The time you spend practicing; I have to practice my walk and everything. Also, I have to be in the gym. It's great that I was athletic and liked to be athletic growing up because it makes the working out of my career a little bit easier."