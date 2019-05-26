SNS: Amber Fiser growing stronger through father's cancer battle

Softball has always been in Amber Fiser's DNA. She first got a taste of the sport by watching her father, Rob, play competitively.

"It got to the point where even when we would get beat out of a tournament, and I'm ready to go home, but Amber's saying that we're staying to watch more games," said Rob. "I thought, I've created a monster."

Rob has also been Amber's lifelong catcher. This past winter, he broke his toe while trying to catch one her breaking balls.

"He complimented me on the pitch and said it was great," said Amber. "So it was his fault, but I still felt bad."

But the Fiser family has had to deal with an even greater pain. This past summer, Rob was diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer.

"It's in a unique spot where they can't do surgery and normal detection procedures weren't getting it," Rob said.

"It was really devastating at first, but I had confidence he was going to beat it," Amber said.

Rob went through 40 rounds of radiation treatment and he's attended every game for the past two months. As for Amber, she's having her best season in a Minnesota uniform.

She was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. Also, in five NCAA Tournament games, she's pitched all 36 innings for the Gophers while collecting 38 strikeouts. The team is headed to Oklahoma City for its first ever appearance in the Women's College World Series.