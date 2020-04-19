Area runners retrain for Boston Marathon

Since its inception in 1897, the Boston Marathon has always been on Patriots' Day, but COVID-19 postponed the race and will now take place on Sept. 14.

More than 30,000 runners have to retrain, including Jose Escoriza of Dubuque.

"It did put a damper in us, but I can't wait to go back and do the "Holy Grail" again," Escoriza said.

This will be Escoriza's second Boston Marathon. Before the race was postponed, he was set to do his 22-mile run in his training and then he would've tapered off. He has an 18-week training plan, which starts off with 30 miles per week in the first three weeks. The miles increase each week and go as high as 90.

"There's always a purpose and the purpose is Boston," he said.

Escoriza's goal is to run a 2:50:00 marathon.