Runners fight heat and humidity in 34th annual Fifth Season Races

On the 4th of July, many people have a tradition of watching the fireworks in downtown or having a family gathering. The city of Cedar Rapids has held a tradition for 34 years with the Fifth Season Races in downtown.

Hundreds of runners fought the 74-degree heat and 94-percent humidity.

"It started cloudy," said Joe Freiburger of Waverly. "Pretty comfortable, but then out of nowhere, the sun peeked out and people started dropping like flies."

"Humidity is the killer," said Lindsay Crevoiserat of Des Moines, who won the women's race. "But it's a good race."

The top men's finisher was Panuel Mkungo with a time of 23:38, which is a 4:45 per mile pace.