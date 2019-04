Jason Polin registered his second-straight hat trick leading the Roughriders to a 5-3 game one victory over team USA in the Clark Cup USHL playoffs. Game two is tomorrow night at The Stable.

Polin's five point (3G - 2A) night comes after he scored a franchise record five goals in the Roughriders' regular season finale. Aidan McDonough and Max Sasson each registered a goal for Cedar Rapids.