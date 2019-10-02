RoughRiders young, but gelling early

The RoughRiders are 2-0 to start the season after getting a pair of wins in the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh last weekend. They defeated Youngstown, 6-2, and beat Omaha the following day, 4-1.

The RoughRiders have their home opener this Friday and Saturday with a two-game series against Team USA.

Only six players return from last year's squad, the but the team feels its gelling right away.

"We had a really tough preseason and I think that's what really go us to gel together," said forward Robby Newton, who already has two goals this season.