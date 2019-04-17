RoughRiders forward Jason Polin scoring at will

Jason Polin's offense caught fire near the end of the regular season, and now into the playoffs.

The RoughRiders forward has scored 10 goals in the past four games. In the second-to-last regular season game, he scored a franchise record five goals. Then in game one of the USHL playoffs against Team USA, he recorded a hat trick.

"The puck just kept finding its way to me," said Polin. "My teammates set me up perfectly on almost every single one of those."

The RoughRiders will face Chicago in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 1 will be in Chicago on Saturday at 7:05.