RoughRiders eliminated from USHL playoffs

The RoughRiders were officially eliminated from the USHL playoffs after falling to Chicago in game four of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, 4-1.

A minute before the end of the second period, the RoughRiders got on the board after a goal from Jack O'Leary and only trailed 2-1. But in the third, Robert Mastrosimone sealed the deal for the Steel with two goals.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Waterloo Blackhawks were also eliminated from the playoffs. Dubuque lost to Muskegon 2-1 and Waterloo fell to Sioux Falls 2-1 in overtime.