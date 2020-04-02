River Kings face challenges with season on hold

Every sport at all levels is affected by COVID-19. For some, the seasons are completely cancelled, but others are just postponed and hoping to start up again in the coming weeks.

That's what the Cedar Rapids River Kings are hoping for.

They did play their season opener on Mar. 7, but the season was postponed just before they were ready to travel to San Diego for their Week 2 game. At least half the team is still in Cedar Rapids.

"It's extremely difficult to stay motivated day-to-day," said general manager Reggie Harris. "We can't practice right now. We can't work out together right now. But you're still trying to build that team unity because if you get that phone call, you have to be ready to go."

The other challenge the team faces is trying to build its brand. This is only the second year of the franchise under the new ownership. With the season on hold, it makes things a little more difficult.

"A lot of people didn't know who we were coming into the offseason and starting the season," Harris said. "We felt like we were just starting to build that stride."

The team is finding ways to adapt and keep its name recognition. They've still done community events, including helping with Meals-On-Wheels.

