Reigning national champion Timothy LeDuc returns to Cedar Rapids

National figure skating champion Timothy LeDuc started learned how to skate at 12 years old by going to the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

This week, the Cedar Rapids native returned to his roots along with his skating partner Ashley Cain. They held a two-day camp to teach the next generation of skaters.

"This is something we've wanted to do for a really long time," said LeDuc. "It's part of the responsibility we take on as reigning national champions is to help the next generation."