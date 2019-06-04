Regina tops Columbus Catholic for third straight state title

The Regina Regals topped Columbus Catholic 1-0 on Tuesday to capture their third straight state title.

The game was even-matched for 60 minutes when Regina finally broke through, getting awarded a penalty kick after Alec Wick was tripped up inside the 18.

Senior Jonah Warren's penalty kick was stopped by the Sailor's keeper, but Warren followed up on the rebound to put in the game's only goal.

“Every year its a whole new group of kids because not only are they 26 boys, but when you grow up for a year, there whole life is different, they are physically different they are emotionally different, so actually its a new team every year." said head coach Rick Larew. "To have these kids come together like this and really the last couple weeks, become much more focused is very rewarding.”