Records fall at final day of bowling state championships

The 2020 high school bowling season wrapped up on Wednesday with the 3A competition in Waterloo at Cadillac Lanes. The competition saw broken records and just the fourth 300 to be bowled at state.

Kirk's perfect afternoon

Cedar Rapids Prairie senior Spencer Kirk bowled a perfect 300 in his second game of the afternoon, becoming just the fourth boy in history to bowl a 300 at the state competition.

“It just felt automatic, it felt right.” Kirk said. “Its been four years in the making. It was surreal, just in the fifth frame thinking, wow, wouldn’t it be nuts if I bowl a 300 in my last meet and this is my first one too so its just awesome.”

Kirk bowled a 179 in his first game of the competition giving him a series total of 479, good enough for a fourth place finish.

“I adjusted accordingly to what happened in the first game and just kept doing what I was doing.” Kirk said.

Warkel gives Jefferson back to back individual titles

One season after Kaylee Donner won the individual state championship, Jefferson's Anna Warkel got it done for the J-Hawks with a series total of 513.

“I’ve been to state three times now and I’ve always wanted to just do so good at state. I came in here just wanting to do my best and throwing good made me freaking feel amazing, I was so happy.” Warkel said.

Warkel threw a 245 in game one and then followed with a 268, making her the only bowler of the competition to eclipse the 500 mark.

“My dad passed away last year so I really wanted to do it for him and it just made me feel really good and I was just so happy that I did something for him." Warkel said. "I’ve worked my butt off to get to where I am and it just felt so good to actually get what you deserve.”

Waterloo West captures program's first team title

The boys team championship came down to the very end as Waterloo West posted a season-high 258 mark in their last baker set, giving them a grand total of 3,265 pins. The WaHawks topped Marshalltown by 39 pins to clinch their first ever state championship.

“Its a huge deal." said head coach Brandon Steen. "We're all real excited. the boys were awesome.”

The top individual performance came from senior Tristan Corcoran who finished in eighth place with a series total of 459.

“You know to see these guys come out here and bowl their best and you know do it for their teammates, do it for the crowd, do it for the bowling alley, awe man its just great.” Corcoran said.