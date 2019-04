The Drake Relays wrapped up on Saturday. Some eastern Iowa athletes came home with more white flags.

Kennedy won the title for the boys' shuttle hurdle relay. Mid-Prairie's Marie Hostetler won the 1500 meter run with a personal-best 4:38.14. Linn-Mar won the girls' 4x400 relay.

The Iowa State men's track team won the Hy-Vee Cup, as did the Iowa women.