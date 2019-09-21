Purdy & the Cyclones break multiple school records, rout ULM 72-20

Sophomore Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 435 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Louisiana-Monroe 72-20 on Saturday.

Purdy tossed three touchdown passes and ran for 75 yards and three TDs for the Cyclones (2-1), becoming the first player in school history to surpass 500 yards of total offense.

Iowa State finished with a school-best 714 yards, breaking a record it set in 1949.

Purdy pushed a 14-point halftime lead to 48-20 with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Purdy ran it in from 13 yards out, found Deshaunte Jones for an 84-yard TD connection and hit Sean Shaw from 12 yards out to make it a 28-point game with 19 seconds left before the third quarter.

Tarique Milton had 142 yards receiving for the Cyclones, and Jones had 100 on just two grabs.