Prospect Meadows opens and unveils new 'Miracle Field'

The ribbon cutting ceremony of Prospect Meadows meant the start of new opportunities for all little league baseball and softball players, but also those with disabilities. The ceremony unveiled Miracle Field, which will be the home of the Kiwanis Miracle League.

"The most exciting thing, I think for us, is just to bring something to the community and to be able to include everyone," said Nick Martin, the Vice President of the Kiwanis Miracle League.

There are 320 Miracle Leagues around the world, but the closest one in the area is in Des Moines.

"Every kid gets a turn to hit and the last kid to bat, hits a home run," said Martin. "When they go out onto the field, every player has a buddy with them, helps them field the ball and makes them aware of what's going on."

There will be a fall and spring season, but the season opener won't be until August.