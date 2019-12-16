Prairie Hawks girl's basketball off to hot start with high-scoring leaders

The 7th ranked Prairie girls basketball team joined On Iowa Live.

The Cedar Rapids Prairie girl's basketball team huddles up during a game (KCRG)

The Prairie girl's basketball team is off to a 4-0 start. The Prairie Hawks are led by senior Mallory McDermott who is averaging 26.8 points per game.

Mallory broke the school record with 8 three-pointers in a win over Iowa City West earlier this year.

Former KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week Sidney McCrea is averaging 22.8 points per game.