Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet is looking to repeat as the Class 4A individual state champion this season. On Saturday, she won the Linn-Mar Invitational with a time of 18:06.2 winning by nearly a minute. She and the Lions also finished first in the team standings.

On the boys' side, Kennedy's Jacob Green won with a time of 15:34.3. Dubuque Hempstead took first place in the team standings.