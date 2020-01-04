Penn State with late rally against Iowa

Playing in the historic Palestra is something Iowa players will remember for a long time. However, they were certainly hoping to come away with a win, but fell short against No. 21 Penn State, 89-86.

The game was tied 79-79 with two minutes remaining, but a dunk by Mike Watkins and layup from Lamar Stevens gave Penn State the lead for good

Luka Garza had another double-double for Iowa with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Wieskamp also added a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Joe Toussaint finished with a career-high 18 points.

What hurt the Hawkeyes was committing 15 turnovers. Penn State turned them into 20 points.

The Nittany Lions also got 46 points from its bench players. Iowa only had eight from its bench.

The Hawkeyes travel to Nebraska on Tuesday.

