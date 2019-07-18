Parents learn new treatment plans for concussions

With football season approaching, teams continue to find new ways to treat or limit the amount of concussions.

On Thursday, parents had a chance to hear from four sports medicine specialists from the University of Iowa about concussions. The main focus was how concussions are treated now compared to five years ago.

"Five to 10 years ago, we were still using medications to try to treat symptoms," said specialist Andy Peterson. "Most people have abandoned the use of medications for treating concussions and are mainly using rehabilitation at this point."

The specialists touched on the different types of treatment used now: vision training, cardiovascular rehabilitation and vestibular rehabilitation.